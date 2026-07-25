Cosplay Magic and Mishaps: Inside San Diego Comic-Con

Even though San Diego Comic-Con is known for news-making panels centered on popular culture, the annual California convention is equally famous for its elaborate cosplayers.

Fans of comics, video games, film, and fantasy devote months to creating costumes showcasing their devotion to favorite characters and franchises. Sarah Lu, 27, who relocated to San Diego, crafted a costume of the dragon Toothless from the movie 'How to Train Your Dragon', spending $400 and starting her work in January.

'For me, it's an intersection between theater, music, and dance,' Lu told Reuters at the convention. While some costumes become crowd favorites, others aren't as lucky. Success in cosplay also requires confidence, according to San Diego resident Jose Samaniego, 21. 'Be confident in yourself,' he advised. Managing comfort in the summer heat is another challenge. David Martinez, 54, a project manager, advised, 'Hydrate, hydrate and hydrate,' while dressed as a Spider-Man and Bob Ross mashup.

Costumes can, however, malfunction. Heat softens glue, and fabric can rip. This is where Bryan Mero, a costume repair enthusiast, becomes invaluable. Dressed as Fix-it Felix, he patrols the convention floor with a 15-pound pack of repair supplies. Mero told Reuters he provides these services for free, asking only that attendees 'pay it forward.'