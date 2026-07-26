Tragedy Strikes Berlin Pride: Vehicle Attack Near Christopher Street Day Festivities

One individual lost their life, with 17 others injured—some critically—after a vehicle surged into a crowd near Berlin's Pride events on Saturday evening. The incident has initiated a police hunt for the driver who remains unidentified, according to statements from local law enforcement and emergency responders.

The vehicle, reported to have entered the Tiergarten around 10 p.m. and come to a halt after hitting a tree, was left abandoned. Authorities continue their efforts to trace the driver or drivers behind the attack, which coincided with Christopher Street Day, a significant LGBTQ celebration in the German capital.

Emergency services responded promptly, rushing to the site with numerous vehicles. Witnesses described chaos and fear as the assault abruptly concluded the peaceful assembly. Previous car-ramming attacks in Germany highlight a disturbing trend, raising concerns about public safety at large gatherings.