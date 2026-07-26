Henry Nicholls Seals Number Three Spot in New Zealand Test Team

Henry Nicholls has solidified his position as New Zealand's number three in Test cricket, following an impressive performance that contributed to a 2-1 series victory against England, head coach Rob Walter announced.

The former captain, Kane Williamson, stepped down mid-series after underwhelming scores, paving the way for Nicholls, who amassed 197 runs, including a significant century.

Walter emphasized that Nicholls earned his spot through domestic successes and was deservedly granted the crucial number three position. New Zealand will confront India in an upcoming series from October 22 to December 1.