Reckoning with Gen Z: Modi Faces Youth Unrest Over Exam Leaks

Amid growing protests led by India's youth Cockroach Janta Party over exam paper leaks, PM Narendra Modi vowed reform in a rare selfie video. Though the education minister resigned, dissent persists, reflecting broader youth discontent over issues like unemployment. Analysts suggest a generational divide in political engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 12:30 IST
Reckoning with Gen Z: Modi Faces Youth Unrest Over Exam Leaks
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the exam paper leak scandal, the Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-led movement in India, staged widespread protests, demanding changes from the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the unrest through social media, expressing concern and hinting at reforms.

The protests underscore a growing divide, with young Indians voicing dissatisfaction over pressing issues like unemployment and the fear of artificial intelligence replacing jobs, especially in the IT sector. Despite the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, unrest continues to mount across the nation.

As Modi attempts to navigate this generational shift, analysts warn that the current administration risks being perceived as disconnected from Gen Z's aspirations, potentially impacting future elections. The situation marks a pivotal moment for Modi, with Gen Z exerting its influence within Indian politics.

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