King Kazu Makes History: Miura Scores at 59

Japanese soccer icon Kazuyoshi Miura, affectionately known as 'King Kazu', scored his first competitive goal in nearly four years, remarkably at the age of 59. This historic goal came during Fukushima United's resounding 7-0 victory over Iwaki Furukawa in the Emperor's Cup.

Miura found the net in the 52nd minute, extending Fukushima's lead to 5-0, a move that ignited celebrations among teammates and fans alike. This marked Miura's first goal since November 2022, following his move from Suzuka PG, now Atletico Suzuka.

Preparing for what will be his extraordinary 42nd season as a professional, Miura recently extended his loan with third-tier Fukushima United until June 2027. Japan's leagues are transitioning to an autumn-to-spring schedule, meaning Miura will continue making history well into his 60s.