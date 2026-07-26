King Kazu Makes History: Miura Scores at 59

Kazuyoshi Miura, known as 'King Kazu', scored a goal for Fukushima United at 59, marking his first competitive goal in nearly four years during a match in the Emperor's Cup. Miura's enduring career continues as he prepares for his 42nd professional season, extending his loan with Fukushima United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 12:38 IST
King Kazu Makes History: Miura Scores at 59
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese soccer icon Kazuyoshi Miura, affectionately known as 'King Kazu', scored his first competitive goal in nearly four years, remarkably at the age of 59. This historic goal came during Fukushima United's resounding 7-0 victory over Iwaki Furukawa in the Emperor's Cup.

Miura found the net in the 52nd minute, extending Fukushima's lead to 5-0, a move that ignited celebrations among teammates and fans alike. This marked Miura's first goal since November 2022, following his move from Suzuka PG, now Atletico Suzuka.

Preparing for what will be his extraordinary 42nd season as a professional, Miura recently extended his loan with third-tier Fukushima United until June 2027. Japan's leagues are transitioning to an autumn-to-spring schedule, meaning Miura will continue making history well into his 60s.

TRENDING

1
US Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports as Beef Prices Soar

US Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports as Beef Prices Soar

United States
2
South Korea's Ambitious AI Leap: A Summit of Tech Titans

South Korea's Ambitious AI Leap: A Summit of Tech Titans

South Korea
3
Starship's Triumph: SpaceX's Leap Toward Routine Space Travel

Starship's Triumph: SpaceX's Leap Toward Routine Space Travel

United States
4
USDA Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports Amid Screwworm Concerns

USDA Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports Amid Screwworm Concerns

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026