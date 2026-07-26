New Era for Belgian Football: Van Bommel Takes Charge

Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has expressed his support for the newly appointed national coach, Mark van Bommel. This appointment follows Belgium's World Cup quarter-final exit, which ended Rudi Garcia's tenure.

Van Bommel, a former Dutch international, is expected to bring significant respect from the players due to his high-level playing experience. Courtois mentioned the coach's reputation has preceded him, with players speaking positively about van Bommel's abilities.

Courtois's future with the national team remains in question, as he wishes to negotiate terms to potentially rest during the Nations League. His decision to continue hinges on forthcoming discussions with van Bommel.