New Era for Belgian Football: Van Bommel Takes Charge
Belgium's Thibaut Courtois discusses the appointment of Mark van Bommel as Belgium's new coach. Courtois acknowledges van Bommel's respect among players and his top-level experience. The goalkeeper's future in international football will depend on discussions about resting during the Nations League.
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has expressed his support for the newly appointed national coach, Mark van Bommel. This appointment follows Belgium's World Cup quarter-final exit, which ended Rudi Garcia's tenure.
Van Bommel, a former Dutch international, is expected to bring significant respect from the players due to his high-level playing experience. Courtois mentioned the coach's reputation has preceded him, with players speaking positively about van Bommel's abilities.
Courtois's future with the national team remains in question, as he wishes to negotiate terms to potentially rest during the Nations League. His decision to continue hinges on forthcoming discussions with van Bommel.