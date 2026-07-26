Highs and Lows in the World of Sports: Weekend Wrap-Up

This weekend in sports saw major milestones and crucial decisions. Shohei Ohtani missed a bullpen session due to knee issues, while Salvador Perez broke the Kansas City Royals' home run record. Meanwhile, team trades, player transfers, and injuries dominated headlines alongside notable tennis achievements and new announcements from the WNBA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 22:26 IST
Highs and Lows in the World of Sports: Weekend Wrap-Up
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The sports world witnessed a weekend of notable achievements and challenges, capturing the attention of fans globally. Among the highlights, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers missed a bullpen session due to knee soreness, signaling caution in his ongoing fitness management.

Adding to the weekend's headlines, the Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez etched his name in history, breaking the franchise’s home run record with his impressive 318th career homer. Perez's milestone was a highlight in the Royals' tight 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers, further cementing his legacy.

Meanwhile, significant team movements and player updates emerged across various sports. The Milwaukee Brewers designated Lance McCullers Jr. for assignment, while the Boston Red Sox traded Connelly Early for Curtis Mead, eyeing strategic enhancements ahead of the trade deadline.

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