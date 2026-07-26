Teenage Cricket Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines in India vs Zimbabwe Series

India's 15-year-old cricket prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, led his team to a 3-0 victory over Zimbabwe by scoring an impressive 81 runs in the final match of the T20 series. His performance earned him man-of-the-match and player-of-the-series honors, demonstrating his immense potential in international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 22:58 IST
Teenage Cricket Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines in India vs Zimbabwe Series
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

India's young cricket sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, spearheaded his team's victory over Zimbabwe by scoring a stellar 81 runs. This achievement sealed a 3-0 series whitewash against the hosts.

Sooryavanshi, demonstrating remarkable composure and skill, struck his highest international score, guiding India to a 192-5 finish. Zimbabwe, in response, fell short by 35 runs.

At just 15, Sooryavanshi has already made history as India's youngest debutant in the Indian Premier League. His impressive performance in Zimbabwe highlighted his future promise in international cricket.

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