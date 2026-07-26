Tadej Pogacar's Historic Fifth Tour de France Triumph

Tadej Pogacar won his fifth Tour de France title, matching the record alongside cycling legends. Completing the final stage won by Mathieu van der Poel, Pogacar celebrated his third consecutive win. Remco Evenepoel from Belgium and Isaac del Toro from Mexico finished second and third, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 23:35 IST
Tadej Pogacar's Historic Fifth Tour de France Triumph
Tadej Pogacar
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar etched his name in the annals of cycling history by securing a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title on Sunday.

He successfully completed the final stage, which was claimed by Mathieu van der Poel, marking his third consecutive victory in the prestigious event.

Pogacar now stands among the cycling giants Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Indurain, who have all achieved five-time champion status. Following behind were Belgium's Remco Evenepoel in second place and Mexico's Isaac del Toro in third.

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