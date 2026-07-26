Tadej Pogacar's Historic Fifth Tour de France Triumph

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar etched his name in the annals of cycling history by securing a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title on Sunday.

He successfully completed the final stage, which was claimed by Mathieu van der Poel, marking his third consecutive victory in the prestigious event.

Pogacar now stands among the cycling giants Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Indurain, who have all achieved five-time champion status. Following behind were Belgium's Remco Evenepoel in second place and Mexico's Isaac del Toro in third.