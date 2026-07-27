Ino Veritas Triumphs in Thrilling RORC Channel Race

James Neville's Botin 52 Ino Veritas clinched line honors and the overall IRC win in the RORC Channel Race. The yacht's victory is part of Neville's preparations for the 2027 Admiral's Cup. The event showcased a fierce competition among various yachts, demonstrating the effectiveness of the IRC handicap rating system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 14:40 IST
Ino Veritas Triumphs in Thrilling RORC Channel Race
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

James Neville's yacht, Ino Veritas, emerged victorious in the RORC Channel Race, claiming both line honors and the overall IRC win.

This 150-nautical-mile offshore contest, organized by the Royal Ocean Racing Club, served as a crucial preparation for the 2027 Admiral's Cup.

The race involved tactical navigation and significant tidal impacts, emphasizing the IRC system's role in balancing competition among diverse yacht designs.

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