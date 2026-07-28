Saransh Jain: New Face in India's Test Cricket Squad

Saransh Jain has been selected for India's test cricket team for the first time. The BCCI announced Jain's inclusion in the squad for an upcoming two-test series in Sri Lanka. This marks a significant step in Jain's cricketing career as he prepares to represent his country at an international level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 11:41 IST
Saransh Jain: New Face in India's Test Cricket Squad
Saransh Jain
  • Country:
  • India

The young off-spinning all-rounder Saransh Jain has been called up for India's test cricket team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced his inclusion for the two-test series against Sri Lanka next month.

This selection is a major milestone for Jain as he steps onto the international stage. The decision by BCCI highlights the potential and talent seen in Jain, which they believe can contribute significantly to the team's success in the upcoming series.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts are keenly watching to see how Saransh Jain will perform in his debut series. The selection signals a fresh infusion of talent into the Indian cricket team, aimed at strengthening the squad for future matches.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Japan
2
Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Yemen
3
Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore
4
The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

Selling Online, Staying Afloat: How E-Commerce Reshapes Rural Resilience

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026