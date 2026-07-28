Saransh Jain: New Face in India's Test Cricket Squad

The young off-spinning all-rounder Saransh Jain has been called up for India's test cricket team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced his inclusion for the two-test series against Sri Lanka next month.

This selection is a major milestone for Jain as he steps onto the international stage. The decision by BCCI highlights the potential and talent seen in Jain, which they believe can contribute significantly to the team's success in the upcoming series.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts are keenly watching to see how Saransh Jain will perform in his debut series. The selection signals a fresh infusion of talent into the Indian cricket team, aimed at strengthening the squad for future matches.