Epic Showdown at 50th Women's British Open: Korda vs. Ryu

The 50th Women's British Open features a clash between Nelly Korda and Ryu Hae-ran, both eyeing history-making major wins. Korda seeks to maintain dominance after a standout season, while Ryu aims for her fourth appearance triumph. Notable challengers include Charley Hull, Lottie Woad, and Miyu Yamashita at Royal Lytham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 16:36 IST
Epic Showdown at 50th Women's British Open: Korda vs. Ryu
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  • United Kingdom

The 50th Women's British Open is shaping up as an exhilarating face-off between top contenders American Nelly Korda and South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran. Both have dominated this season, sharing wins in the first four majors, and all eyes will be on them as they hit the links at a sun-drenched Royal Lytham this week.

Korda has enjoyed a return to form after a challenging 2025, capturing the Chevron Championship and U.S. Open titles. She is aiming to equal the record for most major victories in a single calendar year, a feat that would further cement her status in women's golf history.

Meanwhile, Ryu enters the tournament fresh from her historic round at the Evian, making her a formidable competitor. As England's Charley Hull and Lottie Woad rally for their first major wins, anticipation builds for a thrilling conclusion. The Lytham course, known for its breezy coastal conditions, could open opportunities for all, highlighting the strength and resilience inherent in the sport.

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