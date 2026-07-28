Rodri's Return: Midfield Star Undergoes Back Surgery

Spain's midfield maestro, Rodri, has undergone a minor back operation, revealed Premier League giants Manchester City on Tuesday.

The celebrated 2024 Ballon d'Or recipient, who led Spain to FIFA World Cup triumph this month, had been experiencing prolonged back discomfort, prompting his decision for surgical intervention.

City, however, withheld specifics regarding his comeback schedule, while British outlets suggested he might be absent from the league kickoff on August 21. At 30, Rodri is in the final year of his City contract and has been rumored to join Real Madrid.