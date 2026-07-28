Rodri's Return: Midfield Star Undergoes Back Surgery

Spain's World Cup-winning midfielder Rodri undergoes minor back surgery after experiencing discomfort, as confirmed by Manchester City. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is set for a short rehabilitation period. His return timeline remains uncertain, with speculation he might miss the league's start and possibly transfer to Real Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 16:54 IST
Rodri's Return: Midfield Star Undergoes Back Surgery
Rodri
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's midfield maestro, Rodri, has undergone a minor back operation, revealed Premier League giants Manchester City on Tuesday.

The celebrated 2024 Ballon d'Or recipient, who led Spain to FIFA World Cup triumph this month, had been experiencing prolonged back discomfort, prompting his decision for surgical intervention.

City, however, withheld specifics regarding his comeback schedule, while British outlets suggested he might be absent from the league kickoff on August 21. At 30, Rodri is in the final year of his City contract and has been rumored to join Real Madrid.

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