Dollar's Resilience Amid Rate Hike Expectations and Oil Price Fluctuations

The U.S. dollar maintained its strong position on Tuesday, hovering near a four-week high as financial markets remain on edge ahead of a potential Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Although a dip in oil prices has slightly alleviated inflation concerns, rising Treasury yields, sparked by recent U.S.-Iran tensions and a hawkish tone from the Fed, continue to support the dollar's strength.

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar index touched its highest mark since June 25, nudging up 0.06% to 101.58. The euro remained largely unchanged at $1.1362, while the British pound experienced a minor decline. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar rose, influenced by expectations of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction.

Market participants await the conclusion of the Fed's two-day meeting, with a growing consensus around a rate hike. Major brokerages have noted a sharp increase in the likelihood of an interest rate rise. The pressure remains on the Fed as financial conditions tighten, emphasizing the delicate balance policymakers must navigate in steering economic stability.