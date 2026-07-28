Corning's Fiber Optics Shortfall Sends Shares Plummeting

Corning has projected third-quarter sales that are marginally below what Wall Street analysts expected, following a slowdown in its pivotal fiber optics division.

The announcement caused the company's shares to tumble by more than 16% in premarket trading. This division is essential for data center development, helping Corning offset challenges faced by weaker consumer electronics demand, particularly for its Gorilla Glass division.

Despite the recent setback, Corning shares have seen a substantial upswing this year, climbing approximately 64%, which adds to the impressive 84.2% gain reported in 2025.