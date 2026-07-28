Corning's Fiber Optics Shortfall Sends Shares Plummeting
Corning has reported third-quarter sales forecasts slightly below Wall Street expectations due to slower growth in its fiber optics unit, leading to a significant drop in shares. Despite this, the unit has been a key contributor to its business amidst declining demand for consumer electronics like Gorilla Glass.
- Country:
- United States
Corning has projected third-quarter sales that are marginally below what Wall Street analysts expected, following a slowdown in its pivotal fiber optics division.
The announcement caused the company's shares to tumble by more than 16% in premarket trading. This division is essential for data center development, helping Corning offset challenges faced by weaker consumer electronics demand, particularly for its Gorilla Glass division.
Despite the recent setback, Corning shares have seen a substantial upswing this year, climbing approximately 64%, which adds to the impressive 84.2% gain reported in 2025.
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