Unitel Cyberattack Disrupts Services Ahead of Stock Exchange Debut

Angola's largest telecom operator, Unitel, experienced a cyberattack disrupting nation-wide services a day before its public listing on the local stock exchange. The attack affected over 21 million customers, as Unitel aims to attract private investment by reducing state economic involvement. Restoration efforts are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 17:43 IST
Unitel Cyberattack Disrupts Services Ahead of Stock Exchange Debut
  • Country:
  • Angola

Angola's leading telecommunications provider, Unitel, announced on Tuesday that it was hit by a cyberattack which caused widespread disruption to its voice, mobile data, and internet services nationwide.

This incident occurred just one day before Unitel is set to make its debut on Angola's stock exchange. The company revealed that it first detected the breach at 0220 local time (0120 GMT). The attack has compromised their technological infrastructure, causing a nationwide service outage affecting their 21 million customers.

Although efforts are being made to restore services, the company has yet to disclose an expected timeline for full recovery or specifics about the attack's nature. This cyber incident comes as Unitel's share offering has been oversubscribed, reflecting high investor interest in the government's campaign to invite private investment.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Japan
2
Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Yemen
3
Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore
4
The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

Selling Online, Staying Afloat: How E-Commerce Reshapes Rural Resilience

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026