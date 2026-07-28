Unitel Cyberattack Disrupts Services Ahead of Stock Exchange Debut

Angola's leading telecommunications provider, Unitel, announced on Tuesday that it was hit by a cyberattack which caused widespread disruption to its voice, mobile data, and internet services nationwide.

This incident occurred just one day before Unitel is set to make its debut on Angola's stock exchange. The company revealed that it first detected the breach at 0220 local time (0120 GMT). The attack has compromised their technological infrastructure, causing a nationwide service outage affecting their 21 million customers.

Although efforts are being made to restore services, the company has yet to disclose an expected timeline for full recovery or specifics about the attack's nature. This cyber incident comes as Unitel's share offering has been oversubscribed, reflecting high investor interest in the government's campaign to invite private investment.