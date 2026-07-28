Businessman Battles Extradition Over Alleged $22 Billion Money Laundering Scandal
Veaceslav Platon, a Moldovan businessman, is contesting extradition from Britain over accusations of involvement in a $22 billion money laundering scheme. The prosecution alleges Platon helped transfer money from Russia through Moldindconbank. Platon argues the case is politically driven, aiming to confiscate his bank shares.
- Country:
- Moldova
Moldovan businessman Veaceslav Platon is contesting extradition from the UK over allegations linked to a $22 billion money laundering operation. His testimony in a London court claims political motivations behind the charges, which include moving large sums from Russia between 2010 and 2014.
Prosecutors have connected Platon to a network transferring funds via Moldindconbank, where he held shares. It is alleged these funds were masked as legitimate transactions, but non-payments were orchestrated to manipulate court rulings and validate these transfers.
Platon's legal team contends that the charges aim to 'neutralize him as a political threat'. However, Moldovan authorities refute this, suggesting Platon attempts to evade accountability. The hearings, continuing into November, will determine Platon's extradition fate.