Celtic's Record Signing: Kasper Hogh Joins from Bodo/Glimt

Celtic has acquired Danish forward Kasper Hogh on a four-year deal, with an option for an additional year. The Scottish champions announced the signing on Tuesday. Hogh's transfer from Bodo/Glimt reportedly marks a club-record fee of 11 million pounds, according to British media.

During his stint at the Norwegian club, Hogh netted 54 goals in 103 matches and significantly impacted their Champions League run last season. Hogh expressed his excitement, stating, "I'm so happy. When I came into the room and saw the shirt, I was really excited."

Hogh's arrival follows Daizen Maeda's departure to Ipswich Town. Maeda's tenure at Celtic was marked by significant achievements, including contributing to five league titles and five domestic cups. Hogh is set to fill the void left by the Japanese international.