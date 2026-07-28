Celtic's Record Signing: Kasper Hogh Joins from Bodo/Glimt

Celtic has secured Denmark forward Kasper Hogh on a four-year contract with a potential fifth-year option. Hogh arrives from Bodo/Glimt for a record 11 million-pound fee. His notable record includes 54 goals in 103 appearances and contribution in the last Champions League season for the Norwegian team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 22:33 IST
Celtic's Record Signing: Kasper Hogh Joins from Bodo/Glimt
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Celtic has acquired Danish forward Kasper Hogh on a four-year deal, with an option for an additional year. The Scottish champions announced the signing on Tuesday. Hogh's transfer from Bodo/Glimt reportedly marks a club-record fee of 11 million pounds, according to British media.

During his stint at the Norwegian club, Hogh netted 54 goals in 103 matches and significantly impacted their Champions League run last season. Hogh expressed his excitement, stating, "I'm so happy. When I came into the room and saw the shirt, I was really excited."

Hogh's arrival follows Daizen Maeda's departure to Ipswich Town. Maeda's tenure at Celtic was marked by significant achievements, including contributing to five league titles and five domestic cups. Hogh is set to fill the void left by the Japanese international.

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