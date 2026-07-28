Historic Milestone: Justin Greaves Sets New Record in Test Cricket

In a stunning display of skill and precision, West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves etched his name into the annals of Test cricket history on Monday. Greaves became the first bowler ever to claim wickets in five consecutive maiden overs, achieving the feat during the opening test against Pakistan in Tarouba.

The 32-year-old's phenomenal effort produced figures of 5-27 on the third day of play, a performance that significantly tilted the World Test Championship encounter in favor of the hosts. Greaves' record-breaking spell surpassed the previous achievement of England's Stuart Broad, who recorded four consecutive wicket maidens against South Africa in 2016.

Adding to the drama, Greaves dismantled Pakistan's command after their strong start at 244-3, by dismissing key players including centurion Shan Masood. His relentless bowling reduced Pakistan to 267-8 by lunch, concluding their innings at 282, giving the West Indies a slender 29-run lead. By day's end, Pakistan responded, but the hosts led by 155 runs heading into day four.