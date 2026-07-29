Sports Collision: Gabriel's Suspension Linked to Injury Controversy

Victor Gabriel, an international football defender, has been suspended following an incident during a match where his tackle led to a serious injury of Cruzeiro forward Gabriel Pec. The suspension, ruled by a Brazilian sports court, could last up to six months or until Pec fully recovers from a broken tibia.

The incident occurred during a Serie A match on July 22, where Gabriel was sent off for the tackle, impacting Pec's debut game for Cruzeiro. Acknowledging the severity, Brazil's Superior Court of Sports Justice imposed an extended ban, deeming the normal penalty inadequate.

In his defense, Gabriel expressed remorse and insisted on the unintentional nature of the incident. The club, Internacional, faced scrutiny over the authenticity of provided evidence, particularly audio sourced from social media, which they later requested to be removed from proceedings, citing an error in its inclusion.