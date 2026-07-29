Takaichi's Fiscal Gamble: Japan's Delicate Balancing Act

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is grappling with tumbling approval ratings amidst a challenging fiscal landscape. Her administration's focus on fiscal stimulus and aversion to high interest rates raises investor concerns, resulting in increased bond yields and yen volatility. Despite this, Takaichi remains steadfast on expansionary policies to boost Japan's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 12:30 IST
Takaichi's Fiscal Gamble: Japan's Delicate Balancing Act
Sanae Takaichi
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is facing significant political and economic challenges, as her approval ratings have plunged to the lowest point since assuming office. A weak yen and soaring inflation, exacerbated by high import costs, have hurt her popularity with voters and complicated market dynamics.

Takaichi's approach of fiscal stimulus and her resistance to high interest rates have raised doubts among investors about Japan's fiscal health, resulting in higher bond yields. This skepticism hinders government efforts to stabilize the yen, reflecting market concerns about fiscal discipline and economic stability.

Despite these hurdles, Takaichi plans to pursue tax cuts and increased investments, aiming to ease living costs and stimulate growth. Her administration's communication emphasizes transparency to restore market trust, but the dual pressures of falling approval ratings and financial market volatility present ongoing dilemmas.

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