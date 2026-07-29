SK Hynix Reports Record Profits Despite Market Concerns

South Korea's SK Hynix announced a record increase in quarterly operating profits, despite failing to meet investor expectations, amid fears of a slowdown in AI expenditure by major tech companies.

To manage demand volatility, the chipmaker is pursuing long-term supply agreements, which could limit near-term price increases. SK Hynix shares closed down 9.6%, amid concerns over the sustainability of current AI spending and insufficient plans for shareholder returns.

Despite market jitters, demand for AI memory chips remains robust, and SK Hynix plans to boost capital investment significantly. The company remains committed to ensuring supply meets the growing demand for AI infrastructure, reinforced by leading tech companies.