Iran Rejects Regional Management of the Strait of Hormuz: Tensions High

Iran has firmly rejected Oman's proposal for a regional joint management of the vital Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for global oil trade, stating that such a plan was unlikely to succeed, according to a senior Iranian official.

The official, speaking on Wednesday, emphasized that Iran and Oman should manage the strait based on their territorial jurisdictions, without interference from other international powers. This stance challenges a suggestion backed by Gulf states to implement a collaborative management strategy, including voluntary fees for utilizing the strategic route.

Control over the Strait of Hormuz remains a significant point of contention in the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, as the waterway is essential for the transport of a significant portion of the world's oil supplies. The proposal aimed to ease trade disruptions through a model similar to the cooperation in the Strait of Malacca.