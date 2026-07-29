UEFA Challenges FIFA's $20 Billion Investment Plan

UEFA is convening an urgent meeting with its 55 member associations to discuss FIFA's contentious plan to sell equity to outside investors. The proposal involves creating a $20 billion subsidiary, offering up to 20% stakes to investors, which has ignited concerns about compromising the integrity of the sport.

FIFA intends to form FIFA Forward Enterprise to manage commercial and event operations, aiming to raise $4.2 billion. Despite recently expanding the World Cup to 48 teams across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, FIFA wishes to maintain control while inviting minority stakeholders.

UEFA's emergency session, expected to be held virtually, seeks to strategize a response. The organization has yet to comment on the situation publicly, though the meeting emphasizes European soccer's unease with FIFA's strategy.