Formula One Season Finale Faces Venue Challenges Amid Middle East Unrest

Formula One may shift its season finale to Europe if races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are canceled due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, according to CEO Stefano Domenicali.

This contingency plan arises after earlier races in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were canceled, with Malaysia stepping in for the latter. The World Endurance Championship has already relocated its final rounds from Qatar and Bahrain to Europe.

Despite the current confirmations, Domenicali emphasized a deadline of mid-September for potential schedule changes, with Imola among the candidates for replacement, demonstrating the sport's proactive approach to managing geopolitical challenges.