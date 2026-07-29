New Zealand Passes Major Employment Leave Reform Bill

New Zealand has approved a major overhaul of its employment leave laws after the Employment Leave Bill passed its third and final reading in Parliament, introducing a simpler system for calculating leave entitlements and modernising rules that have frustrated workers and employers for years.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden said the legislation replaces the long-criticised Holidays Act with a more straightforward framework that will make leave calculations easier to understand while giving both employees and businesses greater confidence that leave is being paid correctly.

Hours-based leave system replaces complex rules

The biggest change is the introduction of an hours-based accrual system, allowing annual and sick leave to accumulate in direct proportion to an employee's standard working hours. The new approach responds to long-standing calls from businesses, payroll providers and workers for a simpler method of calculating leave entitlements, particularly for employees with varying work patterns.

Van Velden said previous governments had acknowledged the need for reform but had been unable to deliver a replacement. She said the new legislation finally provides the certainty employers and employees have been seeking.

Wider access and greater flexibility

The Employment Leave Bill introduces several changes designed to improve transparency and make leave entitlements easier to manage.

Employees will be able to access annual leave, sick leave, bereavement leave and family violence leave from their first day of employment. A single hourly pay rate will also be used across all leave types, removing the need for multiple calculation methods.

For employees working additional or casual hours, the Bill introduces a 12.5 percent Leave Compensation Payment instead of requiring annual and sick leave to accrue for those hours.

The legislation also requires employers to provide itemised pay statements that clearly show earnings and leave balances, making payroll information easier for employees to understand.

Workers will gain greater flexibility by being able to cash up 25 percent of their total annual leave balance each year, while a new Otherwise Working Day test will help determine leave entitlements for employees without regular work patterns or those who occasionally work extra days.

The Bill also removes the annual leave payment penalty that previously applied to employees returning from parental leave.

Businesses given time to prepare

The Government has provided a 24-month transition period before the new leave system takes effect, giving businesses and payroll providers time to update their systems and processes.

Employers will then have an additional 12 months after the legislation comes into force to revise leave provisions in employment agreements.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) will publish detailed guidance and implementation resources through the Employment New Zealand website once the Bill receives Royal Assent. Initial guidance and a timetable for further support materials will also be made available to help employers and employees prepare for the changes.

Reform designed for long-term certainty

Van Velden said the legislation is the result of years of consultation with businesses, payroll specialists and employment experts who contributed to developing a simpler and more practical leave system.

She expressed hope that the new framework would provide long-term stability for workplaces by reducing administrative complexity while ensuring employees receive the leave entitlements they have earned through a system that is easier to understand and administer.