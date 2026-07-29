FIFA's Controversial $20 Billion Venture Sparks Global Reactions

FIFA has unveiled plans to form a $20 billion subsidiary aimed at running the World Cup and its other events, with options to offer investors stakes of up to 20%. The announcement, however, has not been well-received by various football governance bodies.

UEFA, in a strongly-worded statement, condemned the move as a breach of football's governance norms, emphasizing that the soul and governance of football are not tradable assets. The European organization, along with other associations like CONCACAF, has expressed disappointment at the lack of internal discussion prior to publicizing this proposal.

Football federations across Asia, Europe, and within organizations like La Liga have voiced their concerns, highlighting the need for transparency and adherence to robust governance processes. Despite the potential economic benefits, there remains a strong call for FIFA to reconsider its strategy and engage more collaboratively with global football stakeholders.