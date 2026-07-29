Europe on Edge: Wildfire Risk Spreading with Heatwave

As wildfires scorch Spain and France, the EU warns that Greece, Italy, and Central Europe face increased risks due to an ongoing heatwave. The head of the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre, Maria Zuber, cautioned about possible disasters, urging preparedness across affected regions.

High temperatures, dry air, and lack of rain contribute to the wildfire threat, exacerbated by climate change. Last year, Europe experienced its worst wildfire season, a situation potentially repeating this year, given current conditions.

The EU centre mobilizes resources, deploying aircraft and firefighters to assist affected nations. This coordinated effort underscores the urgency and gravity of combating these natural disasters as fires threaten to engulf more of the continent.