British Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledged on Wednesday to transform England's adult social care system. Acknowledging previous governmental failures, Burnham seeks bipartisan collaboration to reform a service where costs to users have mirrored those of American healthcare in unfairness.

Burnham's determination stems from personal experience, after witnessing the high-quality care his father with Alzheimer's received. Despite the political risks, including potential tax hikes or new levies, Burnham remains committed to finding a consensus with opposition parties.

Highlighting systemic dysfunction and profiteering as key issues, Burnham argues for the integration of adult care into the national health service to improve efficiency. His government plans to address workforce planning, aiming to enhance public quality control over services, and challenge dangerous cost-cutting practices.