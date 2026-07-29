Drought Strikes Half of England: Rivers and Reservoirs at Risk
Half of England faces drought conditions due to exceptionally low rainfall and prolonged high temperatures. The Environment Agency reports significant depletion in rivers and reservoirs, raising concerns for water resources and ecological balance in affected areas.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Half of England has formally been declared in a state of drought, according to a statement released by Britain's Environment Agency on Wednesday.
The declaration follows a period of exceptionally low rainfall compounded by prolonged high temperatures, which have significantly depleted the region's rivers and reservoirs.
The ongoing drought raises alarm over water resources and potential ecological impacts, prompting authorities to consider conservation efforts.