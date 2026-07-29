Revving the Future: Formula One's Sustainable Fuel Ambitions

Formula One is set to outline its future engine regulations by the end of this year, according to chief executive Stefano Domenicali. The sport seeks to align with the FIA's vision of introducing V8 engines powered by sustainable fuel come 2031, potentially earlier if consensus is reached.

Fans are energizing this momentum as their interest grows, filling grandstands and boosting television audiences. Responding to criticism from drivers regarding current power units, Domenicali emphasized keeping future regulations simple, with sustainable fuel, electrification, and giving drivers more freedom to push the limits.

The FIA holds the upper hand in finalizing technical regulations. While engine manufacturers like Mercedes, Ferrari, Audi, Honda, and Red Bull consider new dynamics, the 2026 engines aim for a balanced 50-50 electric and combustion power output, shifting further towards combustion by 2028.