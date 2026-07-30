FCC's Bold Move Against ABC: A Looming Threat to Free Press?

ABC expressed concern over FCC's decision to review Disney-owned stations' licenses, viewing it as an intimidation tactic by the Trump administration. The network warned that this move signals a broader threat to press freedom, urging media to align with government perspectives or face consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 20:43 IST
FCC's Bold Move Against ABC: A Looming Threat to Free Press?
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold assertion, Disney-owned ABC declared on Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) recent actions pose an unprecedented intimidation tactic over broadcast content criticized by the Trump administration.

The network reported that the FCC has taken the almost unheard-of step of initiating an early license review for eight of Disney's ABC stations. This move, ABC claims, serves as a stark warning directed not just at them but at media companies nationwide.

“This retaliation against ABC is a message to every media entity: adapt to the administration's ideals of reporting or suffer repercussions,” the network argued in its filing. ABC added that the true goal of the FCC's conduct is to create a media environment too frightened of governmental retribution to adhere to journalistic integrity.

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