AI Investments Propel U.S. Economy Amid Inflation Worries

In the second quarter, U.S. economic growth slowed, driven by a widening trade deficit. However, robust consumer spending and significant business investment in AI infrastructure highlighted a resilient domestic demand, according to a Commerce Department report.

The report also indicated that despite the potential risks from the Middle East conflict, the economy remained stable last quarter. Yet, economists predict challenges ahead, noting that the benefits from generous tax refunds have tapered off and consumer savings are diminishing as gasoline prices rise.

Despite the economy's 1.5% annualized growth rate falling short of expectations, investments in AI and other sectors have bolstered demand. However, this resulted in increased imports and a trade deficit, which negatively impacted growth figures.