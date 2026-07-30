AI Investments Propel U.S. Economy Amid Inflation Worries

U.S. economic growth slowed in Q2 due to a widening trade deficit, but consumer spending and AI investments bolstered domestic demand. The trade shortfall impacted GDP growth. The Middle East conflict poses risks, while tax refund benefits waned. Inflation surged with ongoing strong demand and the Fed considers rate hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 20:38 IST
AI Investments Propel U.S. Economy Amid Inflation Worries
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  • United States

In the second quarter, U.S. economic growth slowed, driven by a widening trade deficit. However, robust consumer spending and significant business investment in AI infrastructure highlighted a resilient domestic demand, according to a Commerce Department report.

The report also indicated that despite the potential risks from the Middle East conflict, the economy remained stable last quarter. Yet, economists predict challenges ahead, noting that the benefits from generous tax refunds have tapered off and consumer savings are diminishing as gasoline prices rise.

Despite the economy's 1.5% annualized growth rate falling short of expectations, investments in AI and other sectors have bolstered demand. However, this resulted in increased imports and a trade deficit, which negatively impacted growth figures.

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