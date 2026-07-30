Supreme Court to Hear Appeal on Palestine Action's Terrorism Ban

The United Kingdom Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal against a lower court's ruling that legitimizes Britain's prohibition of the campaign group Palestine Action as a terrorist outfit.

Previously, the Court of Appeal upheld this decision, after the High Court deemed the ban an unlawful constraint on free speech. Huda Ammori, who co-founded Palestine Action, is leading the legal battle against the proscription.

Palestine Action has made headlines for its 'direct action' against Israel-affiliated defense firms, like Elbit Systems, prior to facing a ban post the damaging of military planes at RAF's Brize Norton base in June 2025.