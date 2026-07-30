NATO Espionage Scandal: Canadian Intern's Alleged Ties to China

Belgian prosecutors arrested a Canadian NATO intern, suspected of spying for China. The intern, known as Claire Z, worked at NATO's Supreme Headquarters in Mons. Accused of links to a criminal organization and espionage, she previously worked at the European Space Agency and the World Trade Organisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 20:42 IST
NATO Espionage Scandal: Canadian Intern's Alleged Ties to China
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Belgian authorities have arrested a Canadian intern at NATO's headquarters in Mons, suspecting she was engaged in espionage activities for China. The intern, identified only as Claire Z, is believed to have ties to a foreign state and a criminal organization, although official sources have yet to confirm which country is involved.

This development comes amid NATO's claims that China poses systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security, with the alliance's 2022 Strategic Concept highlighting potential risks. NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, where Claire Z worked in the IT department, reported her behavior to Belgian intelligence, initiating the arrest and investigation.

Previously employed at the European Space Agency and World Trade Organisation, Claire Z has been in pretrial detention, with her appeal against the detention decision pending. Canadian authorities have pledged to review their security screening processes as the case unfolds.

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