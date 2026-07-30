NATO Espionage Scandal: Canadian Intern's Alleged Ties to China

Belgian authorities have arrested a Canadian intern at NATO's headquarters in Mons, suspecting she was engaged in espionage activities for China. The intern, identified only as Claire Z, is believed to have ties to a foreign state and a criminal organization, although official sources have yet to confirm which country is involved.

This development comes amid NATO's claims that China poses systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security, with the alliance's 2022 Strategic Concept highlighting potential risks. NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, where Claire Z worked in the IT department, reported her behavior to Belgian intelligence, initiating the arrest and investigation.

Previously employed at the European Space Agency and World Trade Organisation, Claire Z has been in pretrial detention, with her appeal against the detention decision pending. Canadian authorities have pledged to review their security screening processes as the case unfolds.