Delta Air Lines Takes Off with SkyPicks Sports Prediction Game

Delta Air Lines is launching SkyPicks, a non-gambling sports prediction game in partnership with DraftKings, available on flights for passengers 21 and older. The game offers entertainment without financial risk, with prizes in Delta gift cards. It will begin with MLB contests and expand to include NFL matchups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 19:22 IST
Delta Air Lines Takes Off with SkyPicks Sports Prediction Game
  • Country:
  • United States

Delta Air Lines is introducing a new in-flight entertainment option by partnering with DraftKings to offer a sports prediction game, although gambling will not be permitted, the company announced Wednesday. This initiative caters to passengers aged 21 and up, providing the opportunity to win prizes in the form of Delta gift cards, without engaging in betting or taking any financial risk.

As airlines continue to enhance the variety of content available to flyers, including games and live TV, Delta reveals that sports content remains a standout performer on their in-air platform. The partnership, first made public in early 2025, aligns with this trend. The sports prediction game officially launches on Wednesday, aiming to provide passengers an enjoyable experience through Delta's Sync Wi-Fi.

Initially featuring Major League Baseball contests, with plans to roll out NFL matchups later this year, SkyPicks invites participants to make predictions about actual games. Available via mobile devices through Delta's Wi-Fi, participants need a DraftKings account to join. Successful predictors will see their names atop individual contest and monthly leaderboards, with the potential to win prizes.

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