Joe Schmidt's Return to Ireland to Strengthen Ulster Rugby Coaching

Joe Schmidt, former coach of Australia and Ireland, joins Ulster Rugby in a 12-month consultancy role aimed at strengthening the region's coaching pathways. This appointment marks Schmidt's return to Ireland, leveraging his extensive experience to enhance the professional and developmental aspects of rugby in the province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 20:53 IST
Joe Schmidt's Return to Ireland to Strengthen Ulster Rugby Coaching
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Renowned rugby tactician Joe Schmidt is set to return to Ireland, taking on a pivotal consultancy role with Ulster Rugby, as disclosed by the province on Wednesday. The 60-year-old, having recently concluded his tenure with the Wallabies, embarks on this one-year engagement to further refine coaching structures within Ulster.

Between 2013 and 2019, Schmidt spearheaded Ireland's triumphant campaigns, securing three Six Nations titles, including a historic Grand Slam. His new assignment as Coach Development Advisor aims to bolster the coaching pipeline throughout the province, encompassing academy levels, age-grade programs, schools, clubs, and professional teams.

Ulster Rugby, though falling short in the United Rugby Championship, boasts a rich rugby heritage, making Schmidt's expertise invaluable to their coaching development aspirations. This initiative promises to reinforce and broaden the rugby tradition in Ulster, building on its storied legacy. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

United States
2
Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

United States
3
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

United States
4
Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Change Is Challenging Asia's Energy Security and Reshaping Infrastructure Investment

India’s Digital Land Reform Could Turn Old Errors into Permanent Injustice

Policies, Committees, No Control: Inside Africa’s Digital Governance Gap

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026