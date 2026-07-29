Joe Schmidt's Return to Ireland to Strengthen Ulster Rugby Coaching

Renowned rugby tactician Joe Schmidt is set to return to Ireland, taking on a pivotal consultancy role with Ulster Rugby, as disclosed by the province on Wednesday. The 60-year-old, having recently concluded his tenure with the Wallabies, embarks on this one-year engagement to further refine coaching structures within Ulster.

Between 2013 and 2019, Schmidt spearheaded Ireland's triumphant campaigns, securing three Six Nations titles, including a historic Grand Slam. His new assignment as Coach Development Advisor aims to bolster the coaching pipeline throughout the province, encompassing academy levels, age-grade programs, schools, clubs, and professional teams.

Ulster Rugby, though falling short in the United Rugby Championship, boasts a rich rugby heritage, making Schmidt's expertise invaluable to their coaching development aspirations. This initiative promises to reinforce and broaden the rugby tradition in Ulster, building on its storied legacy. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)