FIFA's $20 Billion Subsidiary Sparks Outcry from Confederations

FIFA's plan to sell stakes in a $20 billion commercial subsidiary has faced criticism from soccer's regional bodies, who felt blindsided by the move. The plan involves creating a subsidiary for event operations, but confederations like CONCACAF and AFC were not consulted, raising governance concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 04:09 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 04:09 IST
FIFA's $20 Billion Subsidiary Sparks Outcry from Confederations
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FIFA's proposal to invite private investment into a $20 billion commercial subsidiary has sparked strong reactions from major soccer confederations, who claim they were left out of the decision-making process.

Announced on Tuesday, FIFA's plan involves creating the FIFA Forward Enterprise to manage events such as the World Cup, offering up to a 20% stake to external investors. This move aims to generate $4.2 billion but faces opposition due to a lack of transparency.

CONCACAF and AFC have expressed disappointment, calling for proper governance and consultation with stakeholders. Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino insists the proposal, if approved, could unlock new commercial potential while maintaining FIFA's control.

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