Tottenham's Midfield Dilemma: Bergvall's Future in Question

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi expressed his desire to retain Lucas Bergvall amid increasing transfer speculations linking the Swedish midfielder to other Premier League clubs. De Zerbi, however, clarified that he cannot guarantee Bergvall a place in his starting lineup.

Bergvall, 20, has been associated with potential moves to Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, according to British media. Despite the rumors, De Zerbi remains focused on his development and highlighted his potential following a penalty shootout victory over Sydney FC in a pre-season match.

De Zerbi acknowledged Bergvall's competitive situation for a central midfield position and mentioned areas for the player’s growth, especially in transitioning between attacking and defensive responsibilities. He emphasized the importance of player readiness and desire to compete at Tottenham's high level.