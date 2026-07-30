Sports Weekly Roundup: Key Developments and Notable Moves

The world of sports was abuzz with significant developments this week, including the abrupt exit of Athletics All-Star Nick Kurtz after being hit by a pitch during a game against the Red Sox. Despite the painful incident, Kurtz managed to stay on for the inning before leaving the game.

In other news, the Texas Rangers secured talent by acquiring Logan O'Hoppe and Chase Silseth from the Angels, while Grant Delpit got a hefty contract extension from the Browns. Billy Ray Smith Jr.'s passing was deeply felt across the football community, as the former Chargers linebacker left a legacy hard to match.

Prominent performances were also seen in tennis, with Alex de Minaur outlasting Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Mubadala DC Open and Alexandra Eala's impressive win over Leylah Fernandez at the WTA. In the NHL, Macklin Celebrini became the highest-paid player following his new contract with the Sharks. Meanwhile, Trey Mullinax from the PGA Tour faced a six-month suspension over an anti-doping violation.