Adidas Faces Investor Backlash Despite Sales Surge from World Cup Boost

Adidas shares fell 17% after missing profit expectations, despite increased sales due to the retro apparel demand and World Cup sponsorships. Marketing expenses surged 30% during the FIFA tournament. As profit growth lags, analysts question long-term sustainability. New CFO Birgit Kretschmer will join amid financial scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 14:21 IST
Adidas Faces Investor Backlash Despite Sales Surge from World Cup Boost
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  • Germany

Adidas investors reacted sharply, sending shares down a staggering 17% despite positive sales forecasts tied to World Cup-driven demand and retro apparel interest.

Quarterly operating profit fell short, leading to increased scrutiny over Adidas's financial strategies, particularly as marketing costs surged by 30% during the FIFA tournament.

Amidst financial tumult, Adidas has appointed Birgit Kretschmer as the new chief financial officer, as the company embarks on stabilizing its profit growth and maintaining competitive advantages in the global market.

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