Adidas Faces Investor Backlash Despite Sales Surge from World Cup Boost

Adidas investors reacted sharply, sending shares down a staggering 17% despite positive sales forecasts tied to World Cup-driven demand and retro apparel interest.

Quarterly operating profit fell short, leading to increased scrutiny over Adidas's financial strategies, particularly as marketing costs surged by 30% during the FIFA tournament.

Amidst financial tumult, Adidas has appointed Birgit Kretschmer as the new chief financial officer, as the company embarks on stabilizing its profit growth and maintaining competitive advantages in the global market.