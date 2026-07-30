Global Wealth: A Fragile Surge Driven by Equities

McKinsey's 2023 report highlights rapidly increasing global household wealth, driven by equity values rather than tangible asset growth. This paper wealth raises concerns about its detachment from real economic performance, risks of sharp corrections, and growing inequality, questioning whether long-term productivity gains will justify the current market surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 15:31 IST
Global Wealth: A Fragile Surge Driven by Equities
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The vast riches comprising the world's $1.8 quadrillion financial balance sheet may indicate the robust health of the global economy. However, last year's rapid expansion of household net worth to approximately $570 trillion is increasingly driven by paper equity values, diverting from tangible asset valuations and underlying economic performance, suggesting a precarious outlook.

According to McKinsey & Company's annual analysis, which attempts to capture the global financial picture through a balance sheet lens, national variations are evident, but household net wealth is expanding faster than global GDP. Equities emerged as the primary driver across major economies last year, with the artificial intelligence boom elevating global equities by 20%, even amid U.S. trade disruptions and average real GDP growth.

Last year, household wealth expanded globally by 7.3%, exceeding the annual average since 2000. However, this growth largely stemmed from equities, causing concern about their increasing detachment from the real global economy, potential sharp corrections, and rising asset holding inequalities. With weak real investment growth, the balance sheet's disconnect from the underlying economy becomes a looming risk.

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