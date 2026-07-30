Argentina's Vaca Muerta: A Shale Revolution Amid Economic Divide

Vaca Muerta, an expansive shale oil and gas formation in Argentina, has emerged as a major economic beacon offering lucrative opportunities amidst national economic strains. The growth of this sector contrasts with other parts of the economy facing job losses, highlighting a divide in economic prospects across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 15:31 IST
Argentina's Vaca Muerta: A Shale Revolution Amid Economic Divide
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  • Country:
  • Argentina

Ramiro Ramirez, a trained mechanic, swiftly transitioned from cooking to the burgeoning shale industry in Argentina's Vaca Muerta, where he now earns 10 times more than before. This region represents a prosperous outlier in a country grappling with economic challenges.

Vaca Muerta is not just changing lives like Ramirez’s; it could potentially transform Argentina's economy. The region's energy-rich opportunities offer competition to the traditionally dominant agriculture sector, potentially generating $50 billion in export dollars by 2031, according to YPF estimates.

The boom, however, accentuates disparities as areas outside Vaca Muerta face job losses amid President Javier Milei's austere policies. While praised for reducing inflation, some economists caution against the uneven benefits and warn of long-term challenges, urging balanced development to avoid deeper economic divides.

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