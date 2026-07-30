Eddie Howe Steps Down; Newcastle's Next Chapter Begins

Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle United, has resigned effective immediately, as reported by BBC and Sky Sports on Thursday. Howe, 48, leaves after a substantial tenure during which he led Newcastle to a historic League Cup victory in 2025, their first major domestic trophy in 70 years, and guided the club to Champions League qualifications in 2023 and 2025.

Although the club has not officially announced the departure, Sky Sports suggests this decision followed intense discussions between Howe and Newcastle's top management over the past 48 hours. Multiple British media sources indicate that Howe expressed his interest in taking a break from his managerial responsibilities.

Howe's decision follows Newcastle's underwhelming campaign, finishing 12th in the Premier League with a record of 17 defeats from 38 matches. His final game resulted in a 4-1 preseason loss to Bristol City. German coach Matthias Jaissle of Al Ahli, both clubs being owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been identified as the top candidate to replace Howe, as per Sky Sports.