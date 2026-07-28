Ink of Triumph: Cucurella's Tattoo Tribute

Spain's resolute defender, Marc Cucurella, ensured he honored his pledge by tattooing his national coach Luis de la Fuente's face following Spain's World Cup triumph.

The commitment came to fruition on Tuesday as Cucurella revealed an image of De la Fuente holding the World Cup, inked on his left arm—a testament to his promise.

Throughout the tournament, Cucurella played a crucial role as Spain's defensive backbone, featuring in all matches and aiding in seven clean sheets, while also carrying his wife's pyjama top as a lucky charm.