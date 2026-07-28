Ink of Triumph: Cucurella's Tattoo Tribute

Spain's defender, Marc Cucurella, followed through on his promise by tattooing his coach Luis de la Fuente's face after Spain won the World Cup. The tattoo reflects his commitment following their victory over Argentina. Cucurella played a significant role, starting in all matches and helping maintain strong defense throughout the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 22:07 IST
Ink of Triumph: Cucurella's Tattoo Tribute
Marc Cucurella
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's resolute defender, Marc Cucurella, ensured he honored his pledge by tattooing his national coach Luis de la Fuente's face following Spain's World Cup triumph.

The commitment came to fruition on Tuesday as Cucurella revealed an image of De la Fuente holding the World Cup, inked on his left arm—a testament to his promise.

Throughout the tournament, Cucurella played a crucial role as Spain's defensive backbone, featuring in all matches and aiding in seven clean sheets, while also carrying his wife's pyjama top as a lucky charm.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Japan
2
Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Yemen
3
Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore
4
The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

Selling Online, Staying Afloat: How E-Commerce Reshapes Rural Resilience

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026