Highlights from the Sports News Wire: From Ejections to Signings

The sports world witnessed significant events: DiJonai Carrington's ejection led to a social media stir; Drew Brees joined the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame; Raiders benched Cousins and Crosby after a fight; and global soccer and baseball saw impactful changes like FIFA's leadership crisis and White Sox's new pitcher call-ups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 10:26 IST
Highlights from the Sports News Wire: From Ejections to Signings
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Amid intense controversies and celebrations, the sports arena buzzed over the weekend, highlighted by DiJonai Carrington's contentious ejection against Indiana and Drew Brees' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Elsewhere, the Raiders disciplined key players, while FIFA sent a stark warning regarding ongoing disputes over President Infantino's leadership.

In other developments, Washington bolstered its offensive line, the White Sox enlisted two new pitchers, and Messi grieved the loss of his father, Jorge, in Argentina.

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