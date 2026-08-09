Highlights from the Sports News Wire: From Ejections to Signings

Amid intense controversies and celebrations, the sports arena buzzed over the weekend, highlighted by DiJonai Carrington's contentious ejection against Indiana and Drew Brees' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Elsewhere, the Raiders disciplined key players, while FIFA sent a stark warning regarding ongoing disputes over President Infantino's leadership.

In other developments, Washington bolstered its offensive line, the White Sox enlisted two new pitchers, and Messi grieved the loss of his father, Jorge, in Argentina.