Space Innovations, Shark Science, and Stellar Explosions: Current Science News

The European Commission has made significant strides in space exploration by signing a contract with SpaceRISE for the expansion of the IRIS2 satellite constellation. This agreement will introduce 66 new satellites into low Earth orbit, propelling the constellation from a planning phase to full-scale deployment.

In a bid to enhance hurricane prediction accuracy, researchers at the University of Delaware are innovatively using sharks as mobile data collectors. By equipping sharks with sensors, scientists aim to gather crucial oceanic data to refine climate and atmospheric models.

In a groundbreaking observation, astronomers have achieved a full view of a star’s explosive death. Thanks to China's Einstein Probe space telescope, the process has been recorded in unprecedented detail, offering new insights into stellar life cycles.