Rajasthan Honors 2026 Commonwealth Games Medalists, Showcases National Sporting Spirit

At a grand ceremony held at the Constitution Club of Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma honored the state's athletes who triumphed at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and other international competitions. The event, held on Saturday, celebrated the sportspersons' outstanding performances, with the state government distributing cheque incentives in recognition of their achievements.

A standout moment of the ceremony was the felicitation of boxer Arundhati Choudhary. The Kota native clinched gold in the women's 70kg category at the Commonwealth Games, earning a Rs 1 crore prize. Equally commended were CWG bronze medallist javelin thrower Yashvir Singh and para-shooter Mona Agarwal, who received cash prizes of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, for their medal-winning performances.

Chief Minister Sharma emphasized the growing momentum of India's sporting culture, attributing it to the government's robust sports policies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership. In a post on X, Sharma lauded the national sports strides that are elevating India's global prestige. The event also saw the presence of high-profile figures such as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Jogaram Patel, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, and K.K. Vishnoi, echoing the collective support for India's athletes.