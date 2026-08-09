Chinar Premier League Kicks Off: Indian Army Boosts Cricket in J&K

The Chinar Premier League 2026, launched by the Indian Army, is a significant event aiming to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. With 79 teams participating, the tournament highlights the Indian Army's role in providing a platform for local talent and strengthening the region's sporting culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 18:21 IST
Chinar Premier League Kicks Off: Indian Army Boosts Cricket in J&K
Baramulla Cricket Forum General Secretary Zubair Ahmad Dar. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Chinar Premier League 2026 has officially commenced with an inauguration ceremony held at the Gen Bipin Rawat Stadium, Baramulla. General Secretary of the Baramulla Cricket Forum, Zubair Ahmad Dar, praised the Indian Army for organizing the event, emphasizing the positive impact on cricket and sports in the region.

The tournament, held simultaneously across multiple districts, features 79 teams from the Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh divisions, embodying an IPL-style format. This initiative not only provides vast opportunities for local cricketers but also aims to inspire the younger generation of athletes in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Dar.

Wajahat Farooq Bhat, Chairman of Save Youth Save Future Foundation, echoed similar sentiments, appreciating the efforts of the Indian Army in promoting sports. The Chinar Premier League is set to strengthen the local sporting culture and offer young talent a platform to shine on a broader stage.

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