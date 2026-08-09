North Delhi Strikers Dominate New Delhi Tigers in DPL 2026 Showdown

North Delhi Strikers secured a commanding seven-wicket win over New Delhi Tigers in the Delhi Premier League 2026. With a stellar 65 from Sarthak Ranjan and disciplined bowling, they triumphed despite a competitive total of 161 by the Tigers. The Strikers chased successfully, sealing victory with five balls remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 18:57 IST
North Delhi Strikers Dominate New Delhi Tigers in DPL 2026 Showdown
Sarthak Ranjan. (Photo/DPL) . Image Credit: ANI

On a noteworthy Sunday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the North Delhi Strikers showcased their cricketing prowess by convincingly defeating the New Delhi Tigers by seven wickets in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026.

Led by captain Sarthak Ranjan's 65 off 43 balls, the Strikers comfortably chased down the Tigers' 161/8 with five balls to spare. This well-rounded performance was emphasized by a disciplined bowling attack and strong batting performances, notably a 102-run opening stand between Ranjan and Vaibhav Kandpal.

The victory was significantly bolstered by Vikas Dixit, who delivered a standout bowling performance with 3 wickets for 28 runs, disrupting crucial partnerships for the Tigers. Despite a fighting effort from the Tigers' middle order, the Strikers' all-round display proved too formidable.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese Incursion

Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese In...

Taiwan
2
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
3
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
4
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026